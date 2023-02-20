Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 373,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.55 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.