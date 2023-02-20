Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 169.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

