Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $666,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 32.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $269.62 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.39 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

