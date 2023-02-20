Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

NYSE LU opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

