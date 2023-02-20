Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

