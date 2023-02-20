Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Macy's Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.27 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

