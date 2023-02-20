ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $102,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

