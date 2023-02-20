Matthew L. Sherman Sells 971 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,662.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.