Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,460 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 140,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 30,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $258.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

