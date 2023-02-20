Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,380 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $475,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 285.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 95.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,407,878. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE APP opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $66.61.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
