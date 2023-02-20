Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 30,022 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,890 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

