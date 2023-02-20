Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,568 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,400,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1,189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 307,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.