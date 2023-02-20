Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

