Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 11,247 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,324,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 620.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.6% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

