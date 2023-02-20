Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

