M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

