Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $30,801.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $577.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.