Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $31,452.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

