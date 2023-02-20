New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,422 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $230,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,521 shares of company stock worth $450,392 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $62.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

