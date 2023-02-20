New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $846,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,792,130. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,070.07, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

