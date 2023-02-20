New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sonos by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonos by 878.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sonos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Sonos Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.