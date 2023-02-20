Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $100,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

