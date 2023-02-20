Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 2,049,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after buying an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

OR opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

