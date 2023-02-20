Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.76 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

