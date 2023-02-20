Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

