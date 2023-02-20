Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.