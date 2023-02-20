Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $115.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.