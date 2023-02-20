Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paylocity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.64. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

