PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

