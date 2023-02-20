Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Plains GP by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.64. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

