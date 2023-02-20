Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 894.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.