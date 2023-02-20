Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

NYSE POR opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.