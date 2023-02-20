Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

PB stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

