Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,651 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

PSTG opened at $30.48 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

