Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 3.5 %

PSTG stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

