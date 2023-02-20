Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $50,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

