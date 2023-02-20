Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 740 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

