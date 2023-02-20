Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,720 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 1,968.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.76 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

