Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,054 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.