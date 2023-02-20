Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

