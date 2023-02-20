Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

