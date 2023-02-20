Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 0.3 %

ITT stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.