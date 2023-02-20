Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $189.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

