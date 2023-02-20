Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 418.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $790.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.