Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

