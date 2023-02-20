Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,256 shares of company stock worth $6,127,570. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

