Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lantheus

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

