Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,362 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 1,661.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,861,000 after acquiring an additional 371,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $92.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.