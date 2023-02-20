Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after buying an additional 221,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Shares of CYTK opened at $45.71 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $1,731,680 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.