Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,267 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1,937.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

